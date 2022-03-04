March 4, 2022
Belarus Sanctioned For Its Role in Russia’s Attack On Ukraine
As Russian troops move closer to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the US, EU and the UK are implementing a new package of sanctions on Russia and its close ally Belarus. The eastern European country has been crucial in providing Russia with easy access to Ukraine through its territory, but denies direct involvement in the operation. Hadya al Alawi reports.
