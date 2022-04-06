BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Twitter to test long-awaited edit button
San Francisco-based internet firm says it will kick off testing in the coming months to figure out what works when it comes to letting users tinker with posts after they have gone live.
Twitter to test long-awaited edit button
Twitter Blue lets people pay a monthly subscription fee of $3 to access special content or features. / Reuters
April 6, 2022

Twitter has announced it will soon start testing an edit button at its monthly subscription service.

The ability to tweak tweets after firing them off has been a feature users have long yearned for at the one-to-many messaging platform.

The announcement that testing of an edit feature will start in the coming months at Twitter Blue came after newly named board member Elon Musk conducted an online poll.

In a tweet, Musk asked if people wanted an edit button on Twitter. Nearly 4.4 million votes were cast, some 73 percent of them saying "yes."

"Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year," Twitter posted on its communications account.

"No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll," it added, poking fun at the Tesla boss.

READ MORE:Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake

Musk 'a passionate believer'

The San Francisco-based internet firm said it will kick off testing in the coming months to figure out what works when it comes to letting users tinker with posts after they have gone live.

Twitter Blue lets people pay a monthly subscription fee of $3 to access special content or features.

Blue is available on the Twitter application for Apple or Android smartphones in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, according to the company.

Twitter announced on Tuesday that Musk will join its board, boosting hopes the eccentric entrepreneur will lift the social media company's prospects –– although some observers expressed wariness of the billionaire's influence.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal called Musk "a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need," while Musk said he looked forward to soon making "significant improvements to Twitter."

Musk, who also leads the SpaceX venture and is the world's richest man, on Monday had announced his purchase of 73.5 million Twitter shares, or 9.2 percent of the company's common stock.

READ MORE: Elon Musk becomes top shareholder in Twitter

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us