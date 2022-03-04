BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Cryptocurrencies rally from Ukraine donations and from Russians trading under sanctions
As we've heard, international sanctions and capital controls are creating cash shortages in Russia. And conditions are similar across the border in Ukraine, where the central bank has imposed limits on cash withdrawals. That's driving many people in both countries to invest in cryptocurrencies. But could cryptos really prove to be sanction-proof? #RussiaAttacksUkraine #SafeHavens #Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies rally from Ukraine donations and from Russians trading under sanctions
March 4, 2022
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us