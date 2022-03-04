Russian currency plunges to record low over international sanctions

The increasingly severe sanctions imposed by the West have plunged Russia's currency to record lows, and put the country's financial system under intense pressure. Desperate to save their earnings, many Russians are rushing to get their cash out of banks, while they still can. Alexander Titov, a Russia affairs analyst and a lecturer at Queen's University Belfast joined us during the programme. He shared his thoughts on how sanctions could impact ordinary Russians. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaEconomicSanctions #RussiaInflation