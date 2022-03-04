WORLD
Did Putin’s Plan Backfire by Uniting the West and Strengthening NATO?
Vladimir Putin wanted to keep NATO far from Ukraine, but what Russia’s attack on Ukraine seems to have done is united the West against Moscow like never before. Putin's deadly gambit has resulted in a revival of NATO and the European Union as global players. The EU had struggled with internal disputes, but the bloc has been jolted into unified conviction and action, and now, in addition to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have applied for EU membership. Kosovo has aslo signalled its intention to join. Similarly, a year ago NATO was struggling with relevance and funding, but the transatlantic military alliance has found renewed purpose, direction and strength. And countries like Sweden and Finland are for the first warming to the idea of joining. Guests: Sergey Utkin Russian government adviser Tengiz khaladze Former Adviser to the President of Georgia Matthew Bryza Former US diplomat who mediated the Russia-Georgia war
March 4, 2022
