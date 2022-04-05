WORLD
Israel arrests several Palestinians on third night of Jerusalem clashes
Israeli police arrest eight Palestinians during Ramadan revelries outside Damascus Gate, a central gathering place in the heart of occupied Jerusalem.
Israeli police officers detain a protester during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians next to Damascus Gate. / AP
April 5, 2022

Israeli police have arrested several Palestinians accused of throwing rocks and other objects at officers outside the contested Old City of occupied Jerusalem as tensions flared during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Police said on Monday officers arrested eight people suspected of throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers during Ramadan revelries outside the Damascus Gate. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the third consecutive night of unrest outside the Old City, a frequent flashpoint of Israel-Palestine violence.

On Sunday, Palestinian youths and Israeli police scuffled outside the Damascus Gate, a central gathering place in the heart of historic Jerusalem. Police said officers arrested 10 people suspected of attacking officers while the area was packed with hundreds of revelers after the day's fast. Several people suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.

Escalating violence

Israeli police are on high alert after several deadly attacks in recent weeks.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police around the historic Old City, the emotional epicentre of the more than century-long conflict, during Ramadan last year helped precipitate the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, along with its holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths, in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it in a move unrecognised by most of the international community. 

The Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state that would include the West Bank and Gaza. Israel considers the city its united capital.

