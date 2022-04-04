WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over a dozen killed in rebel attack in eastern Congo
An attack by suspected rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces has left over a dozen people dead in the village of Masambo.
The attack comes after the start of the trials of about a dozen rebels who were captured in combat by Congo’s army. / AP Archive
April 4, 2022

Suspected rebels have attacked a village in eastern Congo with machetes and guns, killing at least a dozen civilians, Congo’s army and a survivor said.

Fighters believed to be part of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group staged the attack late on Sunday in Masambo, about 50 kilometres away from the city of Beni, army spokesman Captain Anthony Mwalushayi said on Monday.

“Investigations are underway,” he said. “We are in pursuit of the enemy towards the Uganda border near Mount Ruwenzori. I call on the population to remain calm and to collaborate with the Congolese army by giving any information on suspicious persons.”

When Masambo was attacked residents fled, some finding refuge in Kasindi on the border with Uganda and others in Beni.

Deborah Mutangi, said she and her children survived the attack and fled to Beni Monday morning.

“After hearing bullets, I went straight into the house to tell the children to lock the doors,” she said. 

“In the morning, we woke up to see bodies everywhere.” 

Mutangi said she counted at least 15 dead.

READ MORE:ADF militia kills scores in eastern DRC

Rebels on trial

The attack by suspected ADF rebels based in Uganda, comes a few days after the start of the trials of about a dozen rebels who were captured in combat by Congo’s army and were brought to Beni.

The Uganda-based ADF rebels have been active in eastern Congo for decades and have killed thousands in the region since they resurfaced in 2013.

In December, Uganda sent more than 1,000 soldiers to fight with Congo’s army against ADF rebels in the region.

READ MORE:How Uganda has helped turn DRC’s vast gold reserves into a nightmare

SOURCE:AP
