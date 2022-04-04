WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron 'failed' to contain rise of right-wing in France
President Emmanuel Macron has told France Inter radio that he did not manage to stem the rise of right-wing politics in France as he seeks re-election at the polls this month.
Macron 'failed' to contain rise of right-wing in France
The left-wing opposition has accused Macron’s government of engaging in autocratic politics throughout his term. / AA
April 4, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking re-election, has confessed his failure to contain the rise of right-wing extremists under his presidency, five days before the first round of voting for the presidential election begins.

Responding to a question on his share of responsibility for the rise of the right-wing, Macron told France Inter radio on Monday: "I did a lot of mea culpa...I did not manage to stem it. But I think that I have not, during these five years, tried to dodge the subjects.”

Defending his years in the Elysee, Macron said he led the government in a difficult time marked by the disruption of society. 

He pointed to the disturbances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, ecological changes, the geopolitical crisis, fake news and misinformation on social networks creating doubts about human consciousness.

“All this has led to fears in our society and those who play with fears are rising and I have not succeeded in stemming it," he acknowledged.

The left-wing opposition has accused his government of engaging in autocratic politics like targeting Muslim minorities, regulating immigration and strengthening police laws.

READ MORE:Why is the French left in tatters?

Sharp rise in right-wing politics 

While campaigning for the election in 2017, Macron had promised to do everything in power to curb the popularity of the right-wing extremes.

Latest political polls show that the intended voting share of the right-wing candidates led by National Rally party chief Marine Le Pen, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Debout la France, and former journalist turned politician Eric Zemmour, has soared to an all-time high of 35 percent.

The right-wing politics, known to champion white nationalism, anti-Muslim sentiment as well as anti-immigrant and anti-refugee sentiments, has witnessed a sharp rise in France.

The Interior Ministry estimated a 16 percent jump in racist incidents in 2021 compared to the offenses recorded in 2020.

The latest poll by the French Institute of Public Opinion has forecast a clash between Macron and Le Pen in the second round of voting.

The top three contenders in the first round of voting on April 10 are Macron (28 percent votes), Le Pen (21.5 percent), and socialist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon (15 percent).

READ MORE:Macron calls for 'mobilisation' at first rally ahead of presidential vote

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us