WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Horse Whisperer
We know that horses are social creatures. It’s been proven that their memories are outstanding. They not only understand our words and emotions, but they remember us as well. Janbi Ceylan is a horse trainer in Türkiye. Coming from a Circassian background, he lived in Russia, Jordan and Ukraine for years, and worked in circuses as an equestrian acrobat. He put all the knowledge and experience gained through his circus career into horse-whispering. Known for his ability to enter into the spirit of the horses and train them as well as his mounted acrobatics skills, Janbi Ceylan has even taken part in “Dirilis Ertugrul—one of the most popular TV series in Türkiye in recent years. #HorseWhisperer #HorseTraining
The Horse Whisperer
March 5, 2022
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us