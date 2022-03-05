March 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine desperate for humanitarian and military assistance
Ukraine has received many offers of aid, but it's not the only thing being offered. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 16-thousand foreigners have already volunteered to fight for Ukraine, many who have signed up from the UK. Claudia Wyatt went to speak to some of the volunteers in London. #Ukraine #VolunteerFighters #MilitaryAssistance
Ukraine desperate for humanitarian and military assistance
Explore