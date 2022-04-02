WORLD
3 MIN READ
US repatriates Algerian Guantanamo prisoner
US Department of Defence finds that Sufiyan Barhoumi is no longer a threat to US national security after being held in prison for two decades.
US repatriates Algerian Guantanamo prisoner
In this Feb. 6, 2016, file photo, an army captain walks outside unoccupied detainee cells inside Camp 6 at the US detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. / AP
April 2, 2022

The Pentagon has announced it has repatriated an Algerian man detained for nearly 20 years at the Guantanamo Bay military prison, more than five years after his release was first arranged.

Sufiyan Barhoumi had initially been suspected of having been an instructor at an Al Qaeda camp and training Saudi militants in making remotely detonated explosive devices.

But in 2008, the Pentagon dropped all charges.

In 2016, a review board determined that the "law of war detention of Mr. Barhoumi was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States," the US Department of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

A Trump administration policy, however, had effectively halted most such transfers.

READ MORE:Mentally ill Guantanamo detainee 'eligible for transfer' to Saudi Arabia

Guantanamo prison

Thirty-seven detainees now remain in the detention center on the southern coast of Cuba, the Pentagon said.

Eighteen of them are "eligible for transfer" and seven are eligible to go before a review board, while 10 others — including the presumed mastermind of the 2001 terror attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — have been charged in the military commission system, and two others convicted.

The 2016 review found that while Barhoumi was involved in various extremist groups, he was not a member of Al Qaeda nor the Taliban.

Barhoumi was the sole Algerian among those eligible for transfer. The Pentagon said his release was subject to assurances from Algeria that he would be treated humanely and not pose a threat in the future.

The statement said the United States "appreciates the willingness of Algeria and other partners to support ongoing US efforts... focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility."

The Joe Biden administration has been working to reduce the number of detainees at Guantanamo — a sprawling facility opened amid the US "war on terror" — and eventually close the facility.

READ MORE:Guantanamo Bay anniversary: The men who did not make it out alive

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us