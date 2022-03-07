March 7, 2022
WORLD
IAEA confirms Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under Russian control
The International Atomic Energy Agency says mobile networks and Internet access at the Zaporizhzhia facility have been cut. Russian forces seized control of the plant on Friday. Robert Jacobs from Hiroshima City University explains the dangers of this facility being under military control. #Zaporizhzhia #IAEA #Ukraine
