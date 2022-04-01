WORLD
Deadly bomb blasts hit western Afghan city
At least five people were killed and 20 others wounded after two bomb blasts targeted the Jibril area in the western Afghan city of Herat.
Herat is the country's third-biggest city, close to the border with Iran, but had remained relatively peaceful for several weeks. / AFP
April 1, 2022

At least five people have been killed and 20 more wounded after two bombs exploded in quick succession in the western Afghan city of Herat.

The incident happened on Friday evening when a group of young men and children had gathered to play at a ground where the bombs were planted, officials said,

"Five people have been killed and 20 others have been wounded," Sabit Harwi, spokesman for the intelligence office in Herat, told AFP news agency.

Harwi said the local police defused two other bombs found in the area.

READ MORE:UN: Afghan economic collapse 'approaching a point of irreversibility'

He said the entire area had been demined recently to remove all unexploded ordnances left from the war and the bombs that exploded on Friday appeared to have been planted just before the group came to play.

Ibrahim Mohammadi, head of Herat's ambulance service, confirmed the toll and said the dead included a child.

Herat is the country's third-biggest city, close to the border with Iran, but had remained relatively peaceful for several weeks.

In January, a bomb attached to a fuel tank of a minibus killed seven people in an area inhabited by the minority Shiite community in the city.

However, there have been attacks reported in the country, including some claimed by the regional chapter of Daesh.

READ MORE:World bank sets more than $1B in aid for Afghanistan

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier on Friday, five children were killed when an unexploded mortar shell accidentally blew up in the southern province of Helmand, Mohammad Qasim Riaz, an official with the department of information and culture, told AFP.

SOURCE:AFP
