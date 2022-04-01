WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen's warring parties agree to two-month ceasefire: UN
The two-month truce, which will start on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Gulf, will halt all air, ground and maritime operations in the war-torn country.
Yemen's warring parties agree to two-month ceasefire: UN
The UN special envoy for Yemen said that the nationwide ceasefire could be renewed with the consent of the parties. / AFP
April 1, 2022

Yemen's warring parties have agreed to a two-month truce starting Saturday, the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Gulf, with the possibility of an extension.

"The parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month truce which comes into effect tomorrow April 2 at 1900hrs," UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement on Friday.

"The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties."

"During these two months, I plan to intensify my work with the parties with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire, address urgent economic and humanitarian measures and resume the political process," he said.

“I call on the parties to fully adhere to and respect the Truce and its elements and to take all necessary steps to immediately implement it,” he added.

READ MORE: Saudi-led coalition launches retaliatory strikes against Yemen's Houthis

UN chief welcomes truce 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the truce and expressed hope for a "political process" to bring peace to the country.

"Now you must take that momentum in order to make sure that this truce is fully respected," Guterres told reporters.

"This demonstrates that even when things look impossible, when there is the will to compromise, peace becomes possible," Guterres added.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels said late Tuesday that it will suspend military operations to ensure the success of ongoing consultations, and to create a positive environment for peacemaking efforts during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition, which seeks to reinstate the Yemeni government, has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises. 

Nearly 80 percent, or about 30 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

READ MORE: Bread prices soar in Yemen due to Ukraine conflict

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us