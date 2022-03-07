WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine says it has destroyed 39 Russian planes, 40 helicopters
Kiev is claiming Moscow has so far lost at least 39 aircraft and 40 helicopters since the crisis began 12 days ago. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute puts the tally of Ukraine’s attack helicopters at 34 versus Russia's 544. It also says Russia has more than 500 fighter jets and other attack aircraft, versus Ukraine’s 98. Aviation analyst Fahad Masood explains why Ukraine's air force seem to be holding its own despite Russia's military superiority. #Ukraine #Russia #Russianplanes
March 7, 2022
