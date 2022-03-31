WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya top court rules against president's bid for constitution change
The Supreme Court ruled that the "the constitution amendment bill of 2020 is unconstitutional," dealing a blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies ahead of key elections in August.
Kenya top court rules against president's bid for constitution change
Kenyatta has argued that his proposed changes would make politics more inclusive and could end cycles of election violence. / AA
March 31, 2022

Kenya's top court has ruled that a controversial bid by President Uhuru Kenyatta to change the constitution was illegal, dealing a blow to him and his allies ahead of key elections in August. 

But Thursday’s ruling left open the possibility for the reforms – popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) – to be submitted again by parliament or through other means, so long as the president did not have a hand in the changes. 

"The constitution amendment bill of 2020 is unconstitutional," the Supreme Court said in a majority ruling, ending a nearly two-year legal battle over the proposals. 

"The president cannot initiate constitutional amendments or changes through popular initiative under article 257 of the constitution," it said.

The reforms would have expanded the executive and increased the number of parliamentary seats, in the biggest change to Kenya's political system since the introduction of a new constitution in 2010. 

The initiative has left the East African nation's political elite divided.

Kenyatta had argued that the change would make politics more inclusive and help end repeated cycles of election violence. 

READ MORE: Kenyatta vows to unite Kenya after divisive poll

‘Grab for power’

Thursday's decision came after the High Court and Court of Appeal ruled against the proposed amendments last year.

The appeals court even said Kenyatta could be sued in a civil court for launching the process.

But the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against this idea.

"Civil proceedings cannot be instituted in any court against the president or the person performing the functions of the office of the president during their tenure of office in respect of anything done or not done under the constitution," it declared.

BBI's detractors – including Kenyatta's estranged deputy William Ruto – say it is a little more than a naked grab for power by a two-term president who cannot run a third time.

The timing of the reforms spurred speculation in recent years that Kenyatta was seeking to remain in power by establishing the post of prime minister as part of the BBI. 

READ MORE: Kenyan police investigate tortured bodies found dumped in river

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us