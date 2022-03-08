WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are Russia’s Proposed Ceasefires and Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine part of a Political Strategy?
Russia announced new humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians to escape the fighting, but the catch is that half of them lead to Belarus and Russia. The offer was quickly dismissed by the Ukrainian government, which called it an 'immoral stunt'. Thousands of civilians tried to evacuate Mariupol over the weekend, but pauses in fighting didn’t last long. Hundreds of thousands remain trapped there, without food, water or medical aid. More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have so far fled the country, with around 50,000 entering Russia. Are Moscow’s promises to hold fire part of a broader strategy? Guests: Andrij Dobriansky Chair of UN affairs at the Ukrainian World Congress Katarzyna Pisarska Co-Founder of the Casimir Pulaski Foundation George Szamuely Senior Research fellow at the Global Policy Institute
March 8, 2022
