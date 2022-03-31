WORLD
Israeli forces kill Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank
The Palestinian Health Ministry says two Palestinians, aged 17 and 23, lost their lives.
The Israeli army says its forces carried out a raid in the Jenin refugee camp to arrest what it said "wanted" Palestinians. / AFP
March 31, 2022

Two Palestinians have been killed and 15 injured, including three seriously, in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The two youths aged 17 and 23 were gunned down when Israeli forces raided the city, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Israeli forces disguised as Arabs raided the camp early morning and laid a siege to a house to arrest two Palestinians, Palestinian journalist Raed Abu Bakr said.

“Israeli soldiers, however, failed to arrest the suspects amid clashes with Palestinians,” he said.

The Israeli army said its forces carried out a military campaign in the Jenin refugee camp to arrest what it said "wanted" Palestinians.

A military statement said Israeli forces responded to Palestinian fire, adding that an Israeli soldier was injured and evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

READ MORE: Deaths in mass shooting spree in central Israel

Alleged stabbing attack

Separately, another Palestinian was killed in an alleged stabbing attack near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

An Israeli military statement said that a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli civilian on a bus at the Neve Daniel junction, adding that the Palestinian was “neutralised”. 

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a 30-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces near Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, five Israelis were killed in a shooting attack in the central city of Bnei Brak by a Palestinian from Jenin.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Bennett has announced a series of measures to counter what he has described as a new wave of attacks, saying more police would be put on the streets and security in areas bordering the occupied West Bank would be beefed up.

READ MORE:Several dead in central Israel shooting spree

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
