March 7, 2022
Russian and Ukraine hold third round of peace talks
Talks between Russia and Ukraine are underway at the Belarus-Poland border. The Kremlin says it would stop its airstrikes if Kiev meets a list of conditions, including recognition of Crimea as Russian and separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. Nicholas Waller, managing editor of New Europe weighs in on these talks. #Russia #Ukraine #Donetsk
