Suggestions by Western officials that President Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him truths about the military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand Russia's government, the Kremlin said.
As the Ukrainian conflict has ground to a halt, increasing questions are being asked about the decision-making process in the Kremlin. / Reuters
March 31, 2022

The Kremlin has denied US and British claims that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are scared of giving him a true picture of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"This shows that neither the Department of State nor the Pentagon have real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"They don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for taking decisions and they don't understand the style of our work," he added.

Peskov said that "it was not just a pity" that such claims were made, but "it causes concern, because such complete non-understanding is what leads to mistaken decisions, to hasty decisions that have very bad consequences".

'Advisers are afraid'

Britain's GCHQ spy agency chief, Jeremy Fleming, said on Thursday that "Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him the truth" about the Russian military's progress and the degree of Ukrainian resistance.

The White House earlier gave a briefing on declassified intelligence which found that Putin's relations with his staff had deteriorated.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Putin "felt misled by the Russian military".

The reports could not be independently confirmed.

Putin launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24 citing the "genocide" of Russian speakers there and accusing the pro-Western country of close ties with NATO.

