Russia threatens to cut Nord Stream 1 gas flows to Europe
Russia is threatening to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. Analysts fear this could further raise oil and gas prices and heighten the turmoil in energy markets. Oil prices are see-sawing near 14-year highs. The US is considering acting alone to ban Russian imports rather than teaming up with European allies, easing concerns of a wider disruption to crude supplies. OANDA senior market analyst, Craig Erlam joined us from London. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaSanctions #NaturalGas
March 8, 2022
