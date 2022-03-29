Türkiye continues to assume an active role in the resolution of global crises and ending regional conflicts, the country’s communications director has said.

Ankara "always seeks to provide a roadmap toward building a sustainable global system in the service of peace and stability," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, after the latest round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations wrapped up in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Noting that Türkiye is "a stabilising power in its region and around the world" under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Altun said: "In line with this vision, Türkiye is once again doing everything in its power to end the Russia-Ukraine war through effective diplomacy."

He reminded that Erdogan has been “conducting meetings directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the first day of the crisis” and the Turkish Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions have been conducting mediation between the two sides.

"These efforts testify to the fact that Türkiye is a power that meets with both sides and brings the parties to the table," the communications director added.

On the latest round of talks that took place in Istanbul, he said: "The meetings between Ukrainian and Russian negotiation teams in Türkiye have given us and the whole world hope of a swift resolution of the crisis."

Widespread praise

Altun stressed that Ankara has "no illusions about the prospects about an easy solution" but it will "always push for peace and stability by facilitating and mediating between Ukraine and Russia."

"Our region cannot afford more conflict and humanitarian crises," he said.

He called on all relevant parties to support Turkiye’s diplomatic initiatives.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine in what it called a “special military operation” on February 24. The conflict has met international outrage and Western countries have implemented tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Türkiye has won widespread praise for its efforts to end the conflict, helped by its unique position in having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

While Ukraine has called for several countries, including Türkiye, to be guarantors in a possible future peace deal; Russia has announced it will significantly decrease military activities in the direction of the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Chernihiv to increase trust for future negotiations.

