World could turn from Afghanistan if girls schools stay shut: UN
While the UN is willing to help resolve any "technical constraints" to help girls resume their education, further delays could lead to Afghanistan being ignored, UNDP chief said.
If there were any "technical constraints" in reopening the schools the UN will make it a "top priority" to resolve them, Steiner said. / Reuters
March 29, 2022

Afghanistan risks becoming a forgotten crisis unless the Taliban reopens schools for girls, head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has warned.

Further delays in starting classes not only harms the girls' future, but risks Afghanistan being ignored, Achim Steiner said on Tuesday.

"For us and the United Nations, this is a critical moment in which the world needs to understand Afghanistan," he told reporters in Kabul at the end of a two-day visit.

"But the leadership of Afghanistan must also recognise that the world can very easily turn to other crises."

If there were any "technical constraints" in reopening the schools the UN will make it a "top priority" to resolve them, Steiner said.

"But if it were to signal a more fundamental reversal on this principle, it would indeed create I think a crisis in the way that both the international community and the country could relate to one another," he said.

READ MORE: 'Open the schools': Girl students protest in Afghanistan

'Practical issues' in way of girls' education

Despite promising a softer version of their previous harsh regime, from 1996 until 2001, the Taliban restrictions have crept in.

The group sparked outrage last week after ordering girls' secondary schools to shut down just hours after allowing them to reopen for the first time since seizing power seven months ago.

They have not explained the reason for their dramatic U-turn, but senior leader Suhail Shaheen said there were "practical issues" that needed to be resolved.

The international community has made women's right to work and education a key condition for any foreign aid to be offered to Afghanistan, and for recognising the Taliban government.

During the previous Western-backed regimes that ruled Afghanistan for nearly 20 years, international aid represented 40 percent of Afghanistan's GDP and financed 75 to 80 percent of its budget.

But that has now stopped since Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban, plunging the country into a deep humanitarian and economic crisis.

READ MORE: Qatar, Indonesia women ministers ask Taliban to let girls go to school

SOURCE:AFP
