Lviv mayor: City is struggling to feed 200,000 displaced people

Sofia Dyak , director of the center for urban History in Lviv talks to TRT World about the situation in the Ukrainian city of Lviv as the mayor says it’s struggling to provide food and housing to 200,000 displaced people who’ve fled there from war-torn parts of the country. #Lviv #Ukraineattack #AndriySadovyi