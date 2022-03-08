March 8, 2022
How Will Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Impact Global Food Prices?
The escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is having a domino effect on food insecurity, according to the World Food Programme. Russia is the world’s number one exporter of wheat and Ukraine is in the top five. March saw a 40-percent increase in prices. And the expected scarcity in the coming months could drive those prices even higher. Hadya Al Alawi reports.
