Is the Belarusian army participating in Russian attacks against Ukraine?

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who's currently in exile in Lithuania talks to TRT World about the Russia-Ukraine crisis saying the Belarusian army is not participating in Russian attacks against Ukraine but rather, Belarusian soil is being used by the Russian army. #Ukraineattacks #SviatlanaTsikhanouskaya #Belarus