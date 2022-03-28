WORLD
No-trust motion against Pakistan PM Khan submitted to parliament
A no-confidence motion signed by 152 opposition members against PM Imran Khan has been declared valid after 161 lawmakers voted in favour.
Khan has been in the public for over two weeks holding rallies and meetings across the country. / Reuters Archive
March 28, 2022

The opposition alliance in Pakistan has submitted a no-confidence motion in the lower house of parliament against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The motion, signed by some 152 opposition members contending that the prime minister has lost the confidence of the parliament, was moved by the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday amid the uproar of desk-beating and slogans during a stormy National Assembly session in the capital Islamabad.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who presided over the crucial assembly session, declared the motion valid after 161 lawmakers voted in favour of the move.

According to the Constitution, the voting on a no-confidence motion must be held within seven days once it is declared valid.

The session will reconvene on Thursday for a debate on the no-trust move.

The government and the opposition are making desperate attempts to woo the lawmakers ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

Last-ditch effort

In a last-ditch effort, Khan is meeting his allies, who have shown a tilt towards the opposition parties.

Khan has been in the public for over two weeks holding rallies and meetings across the country.

The cricketer-turned-prime minister conceded a setback on Sunday when one of his ministers and leader of an allied party, Shahzain Bugti, resigned from the government and announced that he would support the opposition's no-trust motion.

At least 13 dissident lawmakers have already announced their support for the no-confidence motion.

Some political observers see the ruling party's rallies as a future election campaign as things, according to them, are moving towards fresh elections.

Others assert that the show of strength is for the "establishment", a term to designate the country's powerful military, which currently stands "neutral.”

