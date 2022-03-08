European gas prices surge 80% amid supply disruption fears

Moscow is threatening to wage economic warfare against those countries that have imposed sanctions and crippled the Russian economy. Its biggest weapons, are oil and natural gas. Russia is a major source of both commodities, which were already in short supply before the crisis in Ukraine began. Paolo Montecillo reports. Independent analyst, Neil Atkinson joined us from Paris. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaSanctions #NaturalGas