A therapy method developed by a group of Turkish scientists to cure Covid-19 patients whose smell perception has changed is now being used in several clinics around the world.

The therapy, published in a United States-based scientific journal last year, is now being used in several clinics for recovered coronavirus patients around the world, Professor Aytug Altundag said.

Altundag, an expert in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, and his team are behind the “modified smelling exercise/treatment” for parosmia, a smelling disorder, after Covid-19 infections.

This disorder causes odours to become distorted and is evident in long Covid-19 patients due to damage inflicted by the infection on smell receptors and parts of the brain.

In some cases, patients start perceiving the smell of coffee as bitter or onions smell rotten, according to experts.

Some patients even find the slightest smell of body odour unbearable. Though this side effect of the virus may seem insignificant, in some cases, it leads to eating disorders and hence, weight loss and depression.

Complete recovery from loss of smell

Altundag said their method involves nine months of therapy with different smells for patients with severe symptoms and about one month for people with less severe symptoms.

Altundag and his team are looking to further modify the therapy method based on different cultures and different countries.

The first step of the exercises involves what Altundag calls “classic” smells, from rose and lemon to eucalyptus.

Based on the response of the patient, more smells are added, from jasmine to green tea. As the exercise proceeds, more “spicy” odours are introduced to the patient.

The smelling exercises are tailored to each patient. “We conduct a smelling test with patients first and check their hedonic scale, as senses can vary for each person. Some people dislike the smell of eggs, while it is onions for others,” he said.

Altundag noted that patients who undertook the exercises recovered completely from loss of smell.

