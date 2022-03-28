TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish cure for post-Covid smelling disorder gains popularity
Professor Aytug Altundag and his team have developed a modified treatment that has already cured patients who developed a smelling disorder after contracting Covid.
Turkish cure for post-Covid smelling disorder gains popularity
The therapy method published by Altundag and his team is now being used in several clinics around the world. / AA
March 28, 2022

A therapy method developed by a group of Turkish scientists to cure Covid-19 patients whose smell perception has changed is now being used in several clinics around the world.

The therapy, published in a United States-based scientific journal last year, is now being used in several clinics for recovered coronavirus patients around the world, Professor Aytug Altundag said.

Altundag, an expert in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, and his team are behind the “modified smelling exercise/treatment” for parosmia, a smelling disorder, after Covid-19 infections.

This disorder causes odours to become distorted and is evident in long Covid-19 patients due to damage inflicted by the infection on smell receptors and parts of the brain.

In some cases, patients start perceiving the smell of coffee as bitter or onions smell rotten, according to experts.

Some patients even find the slightest smell of body odour unbearable. Though this side effect of the virus may seem insignificant, in some cases, it leads to eating disorders and hence, weight loss and depression.

READ MORE:Turkish biotech company develops artificial veins

Complete recovery from loss of smell

Altundag said their method involves nine months of therapy with different smells for patients with severe symptoms and about one month for people with less severe symptoms. 

Altundag and his team are looking to further modify the therapy method based on different cultures and different countries.

The first step of the exercises involves what Altundag calls “classic” smells, from rose and lemon to eucalyptus.

Based on the response of the patient, more smells are added, from jasmine to green tea. As the exercise proceeds, more “spicy” odours are introduced to the patient.

The smelling exercises are tailored to each patient. “We conduct a smelling test with patients first and check their hedonic scale, as senses can vary for each person. Some people dislike the smell of eggs, while it is onions for others,” he said.

Altundag noted that patients who undertook the exercises recovered completely from loss of smell.

READ MORE:Cellular rejuvenation therapy: How scientists can reverse ageing

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us