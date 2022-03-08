Ukraine's president calls for a no-fly zone over his country

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is once again calling for a no-fly zone to be established over Ukraine. NATO and its allies are sending weapons, and hitting Russia with sanctions, but refuse to interfere in the patrolling of Ukraine's skies. Defence analyst Hamish de Bretton-Gordon explains what it would take the West to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine. #noflyzone #Ukraine #Russia