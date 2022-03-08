What can be done to overcome climate anxiety?

After a temporary blip due to the pandemic, harmful greenhouse gases are back on the rise. Governments are rowing back on climate change commitments… Leading to a rise in climate anxiety among young people, who will have to live with government inaction and the impact of climate change. GUESTS: Megan Kennedy-Woodward Co-Founder at Climate Psychologists Nyombi Morris Climate activist Elouise Mayall, UK Youth Climate Coalition