WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Far Is China Willing to Go to Support Russia?
The relationship between Russia and China is being put to the test. The two nuclear neighbors, although having different political and economic interests, have one common goal. To counter the US and its allies. And that was on full display early last month, when the presidents of Russia and China stood side by side in Beijing, pledging to support each other against America's policies. But how far will this partnership go, especially with a conflict raging across Ukraine? Guests: Raffaello Pantucci Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI Owen Greene Professor at the University of Bradford
How Far Is China Willing to Go to Support Russia?
March 8, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us