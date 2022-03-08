How Far Is China Willing to Go to Support Russia?

The relationship between Russia and China is being put to the test. The two nuclear neighbors, although having different political and economic interests, have one common goal. To counter the US and its allies. And that was on full display early last month, when the presidents of Russia and China stood side by side in Beijing, pledging to support each other against America's policies. But how far will this partnership go, especially with a conflict raging across Ukraine? Guests: Raffaello Pantucci Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI Owen Greene Professor at the University of Bradford