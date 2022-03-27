WORLD
Heavy rains kill dozens in Ecuador, leave many desperate
Rains, landslides have killed 52 people, left more than 100 injured and are affecting more than 27,000 people.
Rescue workers carry away the body of a victim after flash flooding triggered by rain filled up nearby streams that burst their containment mechanisms, collapsing a hillside and bringing waves of mud over homes in La Gasca area of Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. / AP Archive
March 27, 2022

An unusually long, intense and destructive rainy season in Ecuador has left 52 people dead and more than 100 injured, officials have said.

In addition, more than 27,000 people were affected by flooding, landslides and building collapses over the past six months, said the National Risk Management Service.

Every one of Ecuador's 24 provinces was affected -- with the exception of the Galapagos archipelago, 600 miles (1,000 kilometres) off the coast, the service said.

It said exceptionally strong and prolonged downpours had damaged or destroyed more than 13,000 acres (5,400 hectares) of farmland, as well as 6,240 homes, schools or health clinics.

A January 31 flood and landslide in the capital city Quito, caused by the most torrential rainfall seen in two decades, left 28 people dead and 52 others injured.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain around the world because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

SOURCE:AFP
