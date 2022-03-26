WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of Russians in Prague protest Putin's operation in Ukraine
Around 5,000 people chanted "Russia without Putin", "Freedom for Russia, peace for Ukraine" and "Putin is not Russia" as they marched through Prague's historic centre.
Marching down the central Wenceslas Square, protesters also called on Putin to release political prisoners, including his critic Alexey Navalny, who was sentenced to nine years in jail. / Reuters
March 26, 2022

Thousands of Russians have marched through Prague, waving the white-blue-white flag that has become a symbol of protests against Moscow's attacks on Ukraine.

Carrying signs that read "Killer" over a picture of President Vladimir Putin and chanting "No to War", protesters walked from Prague's Peace Square through the centre of the Czech capital on Saturday.

"We are against Putin," said Alexander Sibrimov, a 19-year-old student who attended the protest with his father.

"We don't agree with his politics. This is a way to show the world that the things happening in Ukraine are not right."

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour, and denies targeting civilians. Ukraine and its Western allies have called that a baseless pretext for unprovoked attacks.

Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic — making them the biggest foreign community — before Russia's attacks on Ukraine on February 24.

The Czech government estimates 300,000 Ukrainians have fled to the country.

"This is an act to show the Czech Republic and the Czech people that Russians (are) against Putin," protest organiser Anton Litvin said.

The protesters in Prague said they believed they were reflecting what many people in Russia feel but are unable to say.

"Just because we are Russians doesn't mean we are automatically for the war. We are against the war," said protester Oleg Golopyatov, a former soldier who has lived in Prague for 15 years.

"Ukraine is a normal country. It is terrible (what is happening there)."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
