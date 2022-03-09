March 9, 2022
Biden announces ban on US imports of Russian oil, gas and coal
The United States and the United Kingdom are banning all Russian oil imports. The EU has announced a more medium term plan to end its dependence on Russian gas. It may take time for Moscow to feel the affect of the combined moves, but last year, export sales on oil and gas made up 36 percent of Russia's entire budget. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
