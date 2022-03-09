March 9, 2022
US rejects Poland's offer to send fighter jets to support Ukraine
Washington has rejected a proposal by Poland to send its fighter jets to an American air base in Germany - and then on to help fight the Russians in Ukraine. The US hasn't fully explained why it doesn't like the idea, but away from military assistance, more companies are closing their businesses in Russia. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more.
