WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, UK sanctions target Myanmar military for 'violence and repression'
The measures come as Washington increasingly punishes the military both for the February 2021 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and violence against the Muslim Rohingya minority.
US, UK sanctions target Myanmar military for 'violence and repression'
The new sanctions apply to Brigadier-General Ko Ko Oo, and Major-General Zaw Hein as well as the 66th Light Infantry Division. / Reuters Archive
March 25, 2022

The United States has announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military for "atrocities" against civilians following last year's coup.

"Brutality and oppression have become trademarks of the Burmese military regime's rule," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said on Friday.

"Treasury is committed to holding accountable those who are responsible for the ongoing violence and repression."

The new measures came days after Washington said it has concluded that Myanmar's military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

The sanctions target two military commanders, an infantry division as well as three businessmen and four businesses.

Britain sanctioned Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Air Force Htun Aung and a company that supports the air force, along with Belarusian Honorary Consul Aung Moe Myint and his company.

They also joined Washington in sanctioning a businessman and his company that the countries said trafficked arms.

READ MORE:US declares Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims

Mounting pressure

The measures come as Washington increasingly punishes the military both for the February 2021 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and the violence in 2016 and 2017 against the Rohingya.

The new sanctions apply to Brigadier-General Ko Ko Oo, and Major-General Zaw Hein as well as the 66th Light Infantry Division.

The latter has been accused of carrying out a December 2021 massacre in which civilians "were captured, tortured and killed."

Three individuals and two companies were also sanctioned for providing arms to the military, while two firms were targeted for assisting other businesses that had been sanctioned previously.

The Treasury Department also said it has added to its sanctions list six people found guilty of setting up a Boko Haram cell in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds for insurgents in Nigeria.

READ MORE:Myanmar junta used 'special command' for attacks on civilians

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us