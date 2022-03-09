March 9, 2022
Could Putin ever be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court?
Both Russia and Ukraine have been accused of war crimes in this conflict. But thanks to a law granting former Russian presidents and their families immunity, would the International Criminal Court have the authority to prosecute Vladimir Putin, should it come to that? Geoffrey Nice, law professor at Gresham College, explains. #Ukraine #Warcrimes #ICC
