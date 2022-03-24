TÜRKİYE
TRT to hold two-day digital journalism workshop for youngsters in Vienna
The March 26-27 workshop will teach participants about the different perspectives in digital journalism and contribute to the development of their self-confidence and ability to express themselves.
Over 1,700 high school students from different social groups and geographical regions have benefited from the workshops, which began in 2017. / TRTWorld
March 24, 2022

TRT's Journalism for Juniors team will hold a digital journalism workshop for over 50 young Turkish candidates in Austria's Vienna on March 26 and March 27.

The workshop will be organised at Vienna International Maarif Foundation Education Centre with the cooperation of Turkish Maarif Foundation.

The session will teach participants about the different perspectives in digital journalism and contribute to the development of their self-confidence and ability to express themselves.

Such workshops have been organised since 2017 under TRT's Journalism for Juniors (J4J) Project, an initiative in line with TRT's human-centred journalism and broadcasting approach.

This award winning project is the first of its kind launched by a global media network. The objective is to help young people realise their ability to drive change and use the power of digital media to uplift human values.

As part of the programme, the Journalism for Juniors team — which features volunteers as well as experienced TRT journalists — train youngsters in the basics of journalism, written and oral storytelling, and video shooting and editing on mobile devices.

Workshops have been conducted at over 30 educational institutions in Türkiye and abroad, benefitting more than 1,700 high school students from different social groups and geographical regions, especially those in a disadvantaged position. 

READ MORE:TRT World Citizen’s “Journalism for Juniors – J4J” in Collaboration with TİKA Empowers Afghan Youth

SOURCE:TRT World
