WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan PM Khan rejects calls to step down ahead of no-confidence move
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not surrender without a fight as the country's parliament is set to convene on Friday to begin proceedings into the no-confidence motion.
Pakistan PM Khan rejects calls to step down ahead of no-confidence move
Opposition parties filed the motion earlier this month, saying Khan has lost his parliamentary majority. / Reuters
March 24, 2022

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he wouldn't resign, rejecting opposition calls to step down ahead of a no-confidence move against him in his toughest challenge since coming to power in 2018.

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Friday to start proceedings into the no-confidence motion, that could take seven days to actually go for voting to decide whether Khan will be removed.

"I will not resign come what may," Khan said in a statement from his office issued late Wednesday night. Khan said he would not surrender without a fight and questioned why should he quit under pressure from "crooks".

The no confidence move has risked constitutional, administrative and economic crises amid a pending International Monetary Fund review to issue next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package, which was scheduled this week but has yet to happen.

Opposition parties filed the motion earlier this month, saying Khan has lost his parliamentary majority after some 20 of his party lawmakers defected, calling on the prime minister to step down.

Along with the defection of nearly 20 of his party lawmakers, some of his coalition partners have also suggested they may join the opposition.

READ MORE:Who are the ‘electables’ threatening Imran Khan’s government?

Accusations of mismanagement 

Some political analysts and opposition lawmakers say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan's powerful military, which was seen as instrumental in the success of the former cricket star's upstart party four years ago.

Khan denies the military helped him into office. The military says it does not interfere in politics.

The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his full five-year term in office.

The loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan short of the minimum – 172 – needed for a simple majority in the parliament.

The joint opposition commands 163 seats in the lower house, but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via a no-confidence vote. 

Khan has filed a court petition seeking a lifetime ban on the defectors and appealed them to return to the ruling party. 

He has also called on the public to show support for his premiership by holding a "million-man" rally in Islamabad on Sunday.

READ MORE:Khan suggests OIC mediation in Ukraine, cites failure in Palestine, Kashmir

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us