WORLD
3 MIN READ
French court repeals decision to close Al Farouk Mosque
The court’s decision was a step against the “unfair” closure of mosques in France recently, said Sefen Guez Guez, lawyer of the association of the Al Farouk Mosque.
French court repeals decision to close Al Farouk Mosque
France has been criticised by international organisations and NGOs for targeting and marginalising Muslims. / AP
March 24, 2022

A French court has annulled the government’s decision to close a mosque near the city of Bordeaux.

Sefen Guez Guez, the lawyer of the association of the Al Farouk Mosque, said on Wednesday that the Bordeaux Administrative Court annulled the Gironde Governorate’s March 14 decision to close the mosque for six months.

He noted that the court’s decision was a step against the “unfair” closure of mosques in recent years, adding that Muslims can come together in the mosque.

The Al Farouk Mosque in the Pessac district near the city of Bordeaux was closed for allegedly defending "radical Islam" and “spreading Salafist ideology”.

READ MORE:France shuts down another mosque for allegedly defending 'radical Islam’

Targeting and marginalising Muslims

In August, France’s highest constitutional authority approved a controversial “anti-separatism” law that has been criticised for singling out Muslims, striking down just two of its articles.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly in July despite strong opposition from both rightist and leftist lawmakers.

The government claims that the law is intended to strengthen France's "secular system", but critics believe that it restricts religious freedom and marginalises Muslims. 

The law has been criticised for targeting France's Muslim community – the largest in Europe, with 3.35 million members – and imposing restrictions on many aspects of their lives.

It allows officials to intervene in mosques and associations responsible for their administration as well as control the finances of Muslim-affiliated associations and non-governmental organisations. 

It also restricts the educational choices of Muslims by making homeschool ing subject to official permission.

Under the law, patients are also prohibited from choosing their doctors based on gender for religious or other reasons.

France has been criticised by international organisations and NGOs, especially the UN, for targeting and marginalising Muslims with the law.

Since February 2018, France has controlled nearly 25,000 mosques, schools, associations and workplaces and closed 718 of them, including over 20 mosques, according to a report published on March 2.

READ MORE:French top court sets precedent banning Muslim lawyers wearing the hijab

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us