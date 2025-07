NATO and the Ukraine Crisis | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As the crisis in and over Ukraine deepens, its humanitarian effects widen, and its economic fallout spreads across the world. Guests: Alexander Vindman, Director for European Affairs, US National Security Council, 2018-2020 and author of “Here, Right Matters: An American Story” Roman Popadiuk, US Ambassador to Ukraine, 1992-1993