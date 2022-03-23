WORLD
3 MIN READ
US reinstates tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products
Biden administration has been under pressure from businesses as well as lawmakers to alleviate the tariff burden, which critics say exacerbate supply issues and drive up prices amid a record wave of inflation.
US reinstates tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products
Trade conflict between US and China began when Trump imposed tariffs on $370 billion worth of Chinese products, citing "unfair" trade practices. / Reuters Archive
March 23, 2022

The US government has announced it will reinstate tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products first hit with punitive duties in 2018 when then-president Donald Trump started a trade war with Beijing.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said, "Today's determination was made after careful consideration of the public comments, and in consultation with other US agencies."

The exclusions are retroactive to October 12 of last year and extend through the end of 2022, USTR said in a statement.

The exemptions lapsed in late 2020, but President Joe Biden's administration last October began seeking opinions on which of 549 eligible Chinese products should once again be excluded from the tariffs.

Traditions of trade

The Biden administration has been under pressure from businesses as well as Democratic and Republican lawmakers to alleviate the tariff burden, which critics say exacerbate supply issues and drive up prices as the United States deals with a record wave of inflation.

The trade conflict between the US and China began when Trump imposed tariffs on $370 billion worth of Chinese products, citing "unfair" trade practices.

However more than 2,200 exclusions were granted and 549 of those were extended, with most of the exclusions expiring at the end of 2020.

Washington and Beijing in January 2020 signed a so-called "phase one" trade agreement under which Beijing pledged to increase its purchases of American products and services by at least $200 billion over 2020 and 2021 –– a target China fell short of amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has pledged to "engage robustly" with Beijing over its commitment to the deal, but said in January that "we're in a very difficult stage of this trade relationship" and "the conversations are not easy."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us