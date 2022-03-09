A maternity hospital reportedly hit by Russian air strike

There were harrowing scenes in the south eastern city of Mariupol on Wednesday. Ukrainian authorities say a maternity hospital including a children's ward took a direct hit from a Russian airstrike. Mariupol has suffered days of constant shelling. The deputy mayor says more than eleven hundred civilians have died since Russia began its attacks. And across Ukraine, efforts to set up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians have largely failed. Our Europe Correpondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.