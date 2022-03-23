WORLD
3 MIN READ
Climate crisis 'greatest threat' to Australia's security
Australia's senior defence figures have warned that the country's security is inseparable from the climate, and called on the politicians to mobilise resources to address the threat.
Climate crisis 'greatest threat' to Australia's security
Security experts pointed to the 2019 "Black Summer" bushfires and floods that recently devastated eastern Australia. / Reuters Archive
March 23, 2022

Climate change is now "the greatest threat to the future and security" of Australia, senior defence figures in the country have warned.

The group - which includes the former chief of the Australian Defence Force, Admiral Chris Barrie - used an open letter to call on Australia's political leadership on Wednesday to make climate "an immediate security priority" ahead of federal elections expected in May.

"Australia has no credible climate policy, leaving our nation unprepared for increasingly harsh impacts," the letter read.

The defence veterans and security experts pointed to the 2019 "Black Summer" bushfires and the floods that have recently devastated eastern Australia as climate disasters that required "major peacetime mobilisations" of Australian troops.

Australia's government faced intense criticism after widespread flooding earlier this month.

Affected communities denounced the deployment of army and reserves as being too slow to aid rescues and recovery.

READ MORE: World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN

Fuel exports and expanding defence forces

The comments echoed criticism levelled this week by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who singled out Australia as a "holdout" for failing to define meaningful near-term measures to cut fossil fuel emissions.

Senior figures in Australia's conservative governing party dismissed Guterres' comments.

"The chattering classes of the UN can say what they want," communications minister Paul Fletcher said, defending the ambition of Australia's emissions reductions compared with the United States, Canada and New Zealand.

One of the world's leading fossil fuel exporters, Australia last year set a goal to reach net zero emissions by 2050 but has not increased its 2030 targets despite coming under intense pressure to do so during the Glasgow climate summit.

In the run-up to Australia's elections, the government has been burnishing its defence credentials, including an announced expansion of the defence forces by nearly a third by 2040.

But the former defence leaders argue in their open letter that climate and security are inseparable, calling on politicians to "commit to mobilising the resources necessary to address this clear and present danger".

READ MORE:Rich nations must end oil production 'by 2034' in climate fight

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us