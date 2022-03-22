WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian opposition leader Navalny found guilty in major fraud case
A verdict of additional embezzlement charges have been laid against Alexey Navalny, who is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence.
Russian opposition leader Navalny found guilty in major fraud case
Navalny appeared in a makeshift court with journalists watching via a video link. / AFP
March 22, 2022

A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny guilty on embezzlement charges that could see his prison sentence significantly extended.

The trial on Tuesday concerned additional embezzlement and contempt of court charges and Navalny had been tried at the prison colony outside Moscow where he is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

"Navalny committed fraud - the theft of property by an organised group," judge Margarita Kotova said.

Navalny appeared in the makeshift court wearing his black prison uniform, with journalists watching via a video link.

He listened closely as judge Kotova read out the verdict, sometimes smiling.

Investigators accused Navalny of stealing for personal use several million dollars' worth of donations that were given to his political organisations.

In the latest criminal case against him, which he has also dismissed as politically-motivated, he could have up to 13 years added to that sentence.

READ MORE:Russia seeks fresh, longer jail term for Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny

Widespread condemnation

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic, was jailed last year on old fraud charges after surviving a poison attack in 2020 with Novichok nerve agent that he blames on the Kremlin.

Navalny's poisoning with the military-grade nerve agent and arrest on his return from rehabilitation in Germany last year sparked widespread condemnation abroad, as well as sanctions from Western capitals.

After his arrest, Navalny's political organisations across the country were declared "extremist" and shut down, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution.

READ MORE:Russia orders media outlets to delete Navalny-related content

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us