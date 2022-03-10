March 10, 2022
Erdogan and Biden set to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict in phone call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday to talk about the latest developments in Ukraine. Thomas Remington, visiting professor of government at Harvard University, weighs in on these phone call and the possibility of a diplomatic solution. #Erdogan #Biden #Ukraine
