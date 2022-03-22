TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Dutch PM to pay official visit to Türkiye, meet President Erdogan
Bilateral relations and further cooperation opportunities will be discussed in the meetings, during which the Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to top the agenda.
Dutch PM to pay official visit to Türkiye, meet President Erdogan
The two leaders have been in contact over the Ukraine-Russia conflict. / AA Archive
March 22, 2022

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to pay an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit will take place on Tuesday, when Rutte will be greeted with an official ceremony, followed by meetings and a press conference, an official statement published by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

In meetings during the visit, bilateral relations will be reviewed in all dimensions, and steps that can be taken to further cooperation will be discussed, according to the statement.

In addition to bilateral relations, the leaders are also set to exchange views on current regional and international issues, especially Ukraine, it said.

Rutte was among more than 20 world leaders that Erdogan held phone calls with as part of Türkiye's diplomatic efforts towards achieving peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

READ MORE:Türkiye to Russia: Ukraine 'war' must stop

Good political, economic relations

Two countries enjoyed good political relations and even signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on the Intensification of Relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands and the Establishment of a Turkish-Dutch Conference" in 2008.

However, Ankara and The Hague relations soured after Turkish ministers were banned from campaigning among Turkish nationals living in the Netherlands during Türkiye's constitutional referendum campaign in 2017.

Despite that, in 2021, bilateral trade volume in goods and services between the two countries stood at $11 billion 280 million, with Turkish exports at $6,77 billion and imports at $4,51 billion, according to the Turkish government data.

The Netherlands is also the country with most foreign investments in Türkiye. As of 2021, direct investments from the Netherlands to Türkiye stood at $27,28 billion.

The total amount of direct investments from Türkiye to the Netherlands stood at $15,57 billion.

At the same time nearly 25,000 Turkish entrepreneurs have been operating in the Netherlands. 

A huge part of the connection between these two countries is the Turkish diaspora in the Netherlands, which is made up of approximately 300,000 citizens.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Poland discuss Ukraine crisis, vow to continue ceasefire efforts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us