US Foreign Secretary Truss calls on G7 to ban Russian oil imports

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is calling on all G7 members to ban Russia oil imports, saying the world's leading economies should ‘go further and faster’ in punishing Moscow for attacking Ukraine. Kelly Sloan, Policy Fellow at the Centennial Institute, explains whether this move is possible given Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. #LizTruss #G7 #Russia