Scores injured in Tunisia train collision
The injured people suffered from fractures and bruises, but fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties, according to the civil defence spokesperson.
Tunisia's ageing railway system has seen several deadly crashes in recent years. / Reuters
March 21, 2022

A head-on collision between two passenger trains injured 95 people in the south of the Tunisian capital, emergency services said.

"The injured were taken to hospitals and there were no deaths," civil defence spokesman Moez Triaa told AFP on Monday, adding that only one of the trains was carrying passengers.

Most of the injured were suffering from fractures and bruises, none of them life-threatening, he said. 

Many were in shock, he added, saying around 15 ambulances had been dispatched to treat the wounded or take them to hospital.

The incident happened at 9:30 am local time (0830 GMT) in the Jbel Jelloud area, on the approach to a terminus in central Tunis.

An AFP reporter at the site saw the front of one of the trains had caved in.

Tunisia's ageing railway system has seen several deadly crashes in recent years.

At least five people were killed and more than 50 injured in late 2016 when a train slammed into a public bus before dawn near the site of Monday's crash.

